Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor unveils Euniq 7 MPV powered by new hydrogen fuel-cell tech

There are no plans for the launch of the Euniq 7 just yet, but the close-to-ready production version of the MPV is rated for a range of 605 km.

MG Motor India launched MG Euniq 7 - a brand-new hydrogen fuel-cell car - on the second day of the Auto Expo 2023. The MG Euniq 7, which is not a concept but a very close-to-production model, is an MPV that runs on the third generation Prome P390 fuel-cell system, the company said.

In terms of design, the car has the usual MPV styling cues. The front features a large grille flanked by sleek headlamps, while the side profile shows off the high riding stance of the car.

According to the press release, the Euniq’s total system power is rated at 92 kW or 123 hp and has a peak operating efficiency of 60 percent. The 6.1 kg high-pressure hydrogen cylinder has been built using space-grade components and carbon filters, according to the company and has high durability rating of over 10,000 hours. Carbon emissions are zero as the only output in hydrogen fuel-cell systems are water. Despite all of this, the car is capable of a range of up to 605 km.

Commenting on the unveiling, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, said, “MG Motor has been a constant synonym for innovation over the years. We arrived in India with a vision of offering disruptive mobility solutions, in terms of both human-centric technologies and sustainability. As the industry continues exploring alternate fuel technologies, we are delighted to showcase the world’s leading hydrogen fuel-cell technology - PROME P390 to India.”

The unveiling had more to do with the fuel-cell technology than it had to do with the Euniq 7 MPV. The car has only been showcased and there are no plans to launch just yet. The fuel-cell system, MG says can be used to power a number of vehicle platforms such as passenger cars, city buses and even medium to heavy trucks.