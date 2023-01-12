Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki to launch 5-door Jimny, MG Motor, Isuzu to present today

Auto Expo Live Updates: Taiwanese chipmaker Powerchip in talks with Indian players to help build new plants, says report
-Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, a Taiwanese chipmaker, is in preliminary talks with several Indian conglomerates to help build new chip plants in the country, it said yesterday, Taipei Times reported. It noted that this comes even as India has subsidised local chip capacity build-up.
-The memory chip maker’s statement ended six months long speculation that it was looking to invest in India to diversify its operations amid Taiwan’s mounting geopolitical tension, the report added. Read full story here