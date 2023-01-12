Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki to launch 5-door Jimny, MG Motor, Isuzu to present today

January 12, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Day 1 of the Auto Expo saw electric vehicles taking centrestage with the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Tata Motors and MG Motor showcasing their futuristic products, while also committing to invest in sustainable mobility.

The show, which made a comeback after three years having been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, opened with the global premiere of Suzuki Motor Corporation's concept electric SUV 'eVX' which is slated to hit the market by 2025.