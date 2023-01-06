Auto Expo 2023 | All you need to know about India's biggest Motown event in January

The ‘Auto Expo-Motor Show’, the biggest Motown jamboree in India, is back after three years, including one year break due to the pandemic. The 16th edition of the biennial event, organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), would be held at Greater Noida, National Capital Region from January 11 to 18.

The event was scheduled to be held in 2022 but was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19-related disruptions. The last Auto Show was held in February at the same venue in 2020.

Auto Expo 2023 will see the participation of 70 exhibitors, including 45 vehicle manufacturers from different segments. While the product lines are yet to be firmed up by exhibitors, they will display an array of cars, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, concept vehicles, commercial vehicles (trucks and buses), vintage cars, tyres and tubes, auto lubricants, etc.

There may also be some live demonstrations of automotive design and technology, engineering and IT by automobile companies, institutions, universities, etc. Financial institutions and auto insurance companies will also participate in the Expo.

Key auto manufacturing companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Toyota, Kia, MG, BYD, Toyota etc, are expected to showcase some spectacular concept cars and production-ready models at the event. There will also be a wider display of electric vehicles by traditional players as well as startups.

Just like the previous edition, the venue remains the same at the India Expo Mart, which is located near JP Golf Course in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Auto Expo-Component Show, which is dedicated to the auto component industry, will also be held concurrently at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

While the media day has been confirmed for January 11, business visitors can walk in on January 12 and 13. The general public can visit the show from January 14 to 18 between 10 am and 6 pm. While entry at the venue will be closed an hour before the closing time, entry to the exhibition halls will be closed 30 minutes before the closing time every day.

The India Expo Mart, which is located at the Greater Noida-Noida Expressway (about 25 km from Mahamaya Flyover), is well connected with the NCR and other surrounding areas such as Noida and Gurugram. It is reachable by taxi and other modes of road transportation via the eight-lane Greater Noida Expressway. The venue has a parking capacity for nearly 8,000 vehicles.

Greater Noida's Knowledge Park II is the nearest metro station, 10 minutes away from the venue.

While the exhibition centre will be accessible for valid ticket holders only, there could be some exceptions for kids under the age of five, disabled people (with an attendant), etc. The ticket price is Rs 350 per head and one can book them by logging on to https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/auto-expo-the-motor-show-2023/ET00343313