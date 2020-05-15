App
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#AtmanirbharBharat | Patanjali to soon begin sales of swadeshi products via online portal, OrderMe: Report

Patanjali’s own ayurvedic products will sell at the OrderMe site and also it will allow consumers to get in touch with nearby stores selling Indian products. The home delivery will be done for the orders and it will be charge no money.

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh
Patanjali (Image: Facebook)
Patanjali (Image: Facebook)

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved plans to launch an online marketplace, OrderMe to sell swadeshi products, in response to the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in making India Atmanirbhar or self-reliant, according to an ET Now report.

In his address to the nation on May 12, PM Modi had urged citizens to buy and endorse local products.

New Delhi-based Bharuwa Solutions, Plus, Patanjali’s information technology company has also developed an app for online retail for both Android and iOS platforms.

Patanjali’s own ayurvedic products will sell via the OrderMe portal and also allow consumers to get in touch with nearby stores selling Indian products. The orders will be home-delivered free of cost.

The OrderMe portal is expected to be launched on a grand scale within the next two weeks and new products will be added based on consumer response, sources told ET Now.

Patanjali will also provide free medical advice 24x7 by 1,500 doctors, and yoga tutorials through the website. To manage its countrywide distribution, sale and supply of products, Patanjali has used in-house software.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

tags #Baba Ramdev #Business #Companies #E-commerce #OrderMe #Patanjali

COVID-19 relief package: Mudra-Shishu loan interest subvention scheme brings cheer to microfinance borrowers

Schools in post-lockdown times: HRD minister explains how educational institutes will change in India

COVID-19 crisis | Eager to ramp-up production, FMCG majors request government to ease staff limits: Report

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

