AtmanirbharBharat | Patanjali to soon begin sales of swadeshi products via online portal, OrderMe: Report

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved plans to launch an online marketplace, OrderMe to sell swadeshi products, in response to the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in making India Atmanirbhar or self-reliant, according to an ET Now report.

In his address to the nation on May 12, PM Modi had urged citizens to buy and endorse local products.

New Delhi-based Bharuwa Solutions, Plus, Patanjali’s information technology company has also developed an app for online retail for both Android and iOS platforms.

Patanjali’s own ayurvedic products will sell via the OrderMe portal and also allow consumers to get in touch with nearby stores selling Indian products. The orders will be home-delivered free of cost.

Coronavirus India News LIVE

The OrderMe portal is expected to be launched on a grand scale within the next two weeks and new products will be added based on consumer response, sources told ET Now.

Patanjali will also provide free medical advice 24x7 by 1,500 doctors, and yoga tutorials through the website. To manage its countrywide distribution, sale and supply of products, Patanjali has used in-house software.