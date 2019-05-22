App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind Q4 review: Near-term challenges to persist

Krishna Karwa @krishnakarwa152
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highlights:-
- The company is investing heavily in expanding its garment capacities
- Captive consumption of fabrics is expected to increase
- Industry dynamics may remain unfavourable in the next few quarters

- A sharp re-rating in valuation multiple seems unlikely in the foreseeable future

--------------------------------------------------

Arvind, one of India's leading textile manufacturers, churned out a soft Q4. Post-demerger, the stock offers value, but industry headwinds and heavy capex plans of the company make us cautious.

Q4 FY19 performance

related news

Positives
- Revenue in the advanced materials segment rose sharply on the back of strong demand and order execution. Margin improved due to a good product mix

- Overall gross margin rose sharply year-on-year on sourcing efficiencies

Negatives
- Higher overheads restricted operating margin expansion
- A significant increase in financing costs resulted in flat bottom-line margin
- Sales in the textiles segment contracted significantly due to weak offtake across trade channels

- Steep input prices and de-growth in top line took a toll on margin

Image 1
Image 2

Image 3

Outlook

To achieve higher return ratios, Arvind’s dependence on external fabric suppliers is likely to come down. Captive consumption of fabrics (for manufacturing garments) is slated to increase to 25-30 percent (of the total fabric output) over the next 2-3 years, as against 10-15 percent in FY19. Additionally, the company is likely to foray into manufacturing of athleisure and activewear (fabric and garments).

Prospects in the advanced material (technical textiles) category remain good since the product portfolio comprises high-margin and specialised products such as human protection fabric/garments, industrial equipment, advanced composites and automotive fabrics. However, since the contribution of this segment to annual consolidated revenue is minimal, it won’t improve the company’s financials dramatically.

India's textile sector has been going through a rough patch. This is largely on account of steep rise in input procurement costs (cotton in particular), the liquidity crisis and the overall industry slowdown due to the twin blows of GST and demonetisation. As a result, all stocks across the manufacturing chain have been de-rated, and Arvind is no exception.

Near to medium-term challenges

Heavy capital investments will be made in doubling the garment manufacturing capacities over the next 2-3 financial years. In FY19, approximately 30-35 million garments were sold. In FY20 alone, a capex of Rs 375-425 crore will be incurred for this purpose.

In the denim fabric manufacturing space, there is an oversupply situation. This indicates lack of pricing power and would consequently put more pressure on margins.

Keeping the aforesaid factors in mind, the stock leaves little to look forward to in the near future in spite of its reasonable valuation of 9.17 times trailing 12-month earnings.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 03:26 pm

tags #Arvind Ltd #Companies #earnings #markets #Moneycontrol Research #Recommendations #stocks

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

News18.com | Your One Stop Election Destination​

Court to Decide on Case Against Rahul Gandhi for Derogatory Remarks Ag ...

In Bharat Song Turpeya Salman Khan Puts Forth His Best Dancing Skills, ...

Break-in at IAF's Paris Office, Which Oversees the Manufacture of Rafa ...

Maharashtra: Ex-NCP Minister Jaidutta Kshirsagar Quits Party, Set to J ...

Injured Toni Kroos to Miss Germany's Next Two Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Lok Sabha Election Results' 2019: In Yogi’s UP, How Gaushalas Solve ...

Sushma Swaraj, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sit Next to Each Other at SCO Meet ...

Elon Musk has Hired a Meme-Maker to Handle Tesla's Social Media Accoun ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.