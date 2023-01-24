Sonata Software appoints Samir Dhir as MD and CEO

Representative Image

Global IT services and solutions firm Sonata Software on January 24 said that it has changed the designation of Samir Dhir from the company's whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO) to managing director (MD) and CEO with effect from February 14, 2023.

"As a part of Sonata Software Board's succession plan, Mr. Samir Dhir was appointed as the Whole-time Director & CEO of the Company w.e.f. May 9, 2022. His appointment as Managing Director is part of the above plan."

Dhir, who was appointed as the company's CEO in 2022, has more than 25 years of leadership and Industry experience.

In his last role before joining Sonata Software, he served as CEO of Global Markets and Industries at Virtusa, where he managed the company's revenues of over $1.6 billion, as per the regulatory filing.

Additionally, the IT services company also elevated Srikar Reddy as the Executive Vice-Chiarman effective February 14 as his current term as Managing Director is February 13.

Read More

Reddy is a graduate from the Regional Engineering College (NIT, Trichy), and a Post Graduate in Management from IIM Calcutta. The IT company noted that Reddy is actively involved with NASSCOM and CII, and was the Chairman of the Regional NASSCOM Council. He has also been the Speaker at World Economic Forum (WEF) and NASSCOM events.