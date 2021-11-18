PM Narendra Modi says International collaboration necessary to ensure proper use of crypto

PM Modi

Delivering the keynote speech at the inauguration of The Sydney Dialogue, Prime Minister Modi spoke about India's rapid and positive tryst with technology, on the theme of India's technological evolution and revolution.

“India's digital revolution is rooted in our democracy, our demography, and the scale of our economy. We use data as a source of empowerment for people. India has unmatched experience in doing this in a democratic framework with strong guarantees of individual rights", the PM said

He also called for various democracies worldwide to come together to develop a collaborative roadmap, which would entail "investment in research and development, deepening of intelligence and cooperation of cyber security, prevention of public manipulation, development of technology and data governance standards and importantly, recognization of national rights in tandem with the promotion of trade and the larger public good."

Regarding cryptocurrency, Modi appealed for forging alliances and partnerships between democratic nations to ensure that crypto does not "end up in wrong hands", which could potentially delude or spoil the youth.