MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue

The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19.

PTI
November 17, 2021 / 09:03 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue on Thursday on the theme India's technology evolution and revolution.

The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. Prime Minister Modi will deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue on November 18 around 9 am, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Conduct of lawmakers should be in line with Indian values: PM Modi

He will speak on the theme of India's technology evolution and revolution, with the address being preceded by introductory remarks by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The dialogue will bring together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas, and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies.

The event will also witness keynote address by Australian Prime Minister Morrison and former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
PTI
Tags: #Australian Strategic Policy Institute #Narendra Modi #The Sydney Dialogue
first published: Nov 17, 2021 09:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.