App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Andhra Bank to divest stakes in joint ventures

Andhra Bank earlier last week reported a net loss of Rs 434 crore in second quarter of this fiscal, which widened against Rs 385.11 crore loss in year ago same period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Andhra Bank said it will divest its stake either fully or partially in various joint venture firms.

The board of directors of the bank, at its meeting held on November 11, 2018, accorded its approval for divestment of bank's stake in full or in part in joint venture investments of the bank -- ASREC India, India International Bank (Malaysia) Bhd and IndiaFirst Life Insurance Co Ltd, Andhra Bank said in a regulatory filing.

IndiaFirst is a joint-venture between Bank of Baroda (44 percent), Andhra Bank (30 percent) and UK's wealth and investment management firm Legal & General (26 percent).

India International Bank (Malaysia) Berhad (IIBM) is a joint-venture of state-owned Bank of Baroda (40 percent); Indian Overseas Bank (35 percent) and Andhra Bank (25 percent) that began its operations in July 2012.

related news

ASREC is engaged in securitisation and reconstruction of financial assets business.

It is owned by Allahabad Bank (27.04 percent), Bank of India (26.02 percent), Andhra Bank (26.02 percent), Indian Bank (11.22 percent), LIC (9.18 percent), Deutsche Bank (0.51 percent).

The Managing Director and CEO Dhananjay Kumar Jain owns 100 shares in the company.

Andhra Bank earlier last week reported a net loss of Rs 434 crore in second quarter of this fiscal, which widened against Rs 385.11 crore loss in year ago same period.

In the first quarter ended June, 2018-19 the bank had posted a net loss of Rs 539.83 crore. In fiscal ended March 2018, the bank had registered a net loss of Rs 3,412.53 crore due to huge amount of bad loans.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 10:12 pm

tags #Andhra Bank #Business #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.