MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:What do you think went right for the agro sector in Budget 2022? To know more register for our live webinar on 9th Feb 5pm with NCDEX. Click Here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    AMFI Monthly Data: Fewer NFOs in January drive equity inflows down to Rs 14,887.77 crore

    For the first time in history, the number of SIP accounts crossed 5 crore, with new SIPs generated during the month standing at 26 lakh. The growth is noticeable and evident, given that the total SIP accounts for the month of December 2021 were 4.98 crore

    Ira Puranik
    February 09, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
    Anil Ambani

    Anil Ambani

    Equity funds saw a healthy inflow of Rs 14,887.77 crore in January, marking a dip from Rs 25,082.54 crore a month back, possibly because of fewer New Fund Offers (NFO). SIP accounts, on the other hand, topped a record 5 crore during the month.

    The assets under management (AUM) for equity schemes stood at Rs 13,56,106.47 crore in January. Except for value/contra funds, all categories of equity funds showed positive investment flows, according data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

    Small-cap funds attracted handsome inflows of about Rs 1,498 crore - the highest in this category since August 2021.

    With 26 lakh fresh accounts being added, the number of SIP accounts crossed 5 crore, for the first time in history. The growth is noticeable and evident, given that the total SIP accounts for December 2021 were around 4.98 crore.

    As for debt funds, January 2022 saw an inflow of Rs 5,081.61 crore, a staggering rise from the net outflow of Rs 49,037.52 crore it recorded a month earlier. Out of all the major debt funds, liquid funds saw an outflow of Rs 14,396.91 crore.

    Close

    Related stories

    Even Banking and PSU debt funds saw an outflow of Rs 2,537.22 crore. Inflows for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) stood at Rs 8,860.97 crore for the past month. As for Index funds, they saw an inflow of Rs 4,914.43 crore.

    Indicative of excellent retail participation, the total number of folios as of January 2022 stood at 12.31 crore, with an on-month growth of around 28 percent and a yearly growth of 29 percent.

    According to AMFI chief executive NS Venkatesh, January was a "reasonably good" month since compared to global equity markets, the Indian equity markets have not corrected as much, which means a positive outlook and inflows for the upcoming months.

    This can also be attributed to the growing participation of retail investors in the market who believe in the Indian growth story.
    Ira Puranik
    Tags: #AMFI #Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) #best mutual funds
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 02:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.