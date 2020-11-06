172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|amazon-web-services-to-invest-rs-20761-crore-for-data-centres-in-telangana-6077861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon Web Services to invest Rs 20,761 crore for data centres in Telangana

AWS is going to set up an AWS Region with three Availability Zones (AZs). These zones consist of multiple data centres in separate distinct locations within a single region.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Facebook/@KTRTRS
Image: Facebook/@KTRTRS

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on November 6 said Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be investing $2.77 billion (Rs 20,761 crore) in the state to set up multiple data centres.

"Happy to announce the largest FDI in the history of Telangana! After a series of meetings, AWS has finalised investment of Rs 20,761 Cr ($ 2.77 Bn) to set up multiple data centres in Telangana The @AWSCloud Hyd Region is expected to be launched by mid-2022," KT Rama Rao wrote on Twitter confirming the news.

Amazon India forays into ed-tech with Amazon Academy.

related news

The Telangana Minister claimed that this is the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the history of the state, reported LiveMint.

Among other details, KTR said AWS is going to set up an AWS Region with three Availability Zones (AZs). These zones consist of multiple data centres in separate distinct locations within a single region.

According to the release, the state's IT minister said the AZs are engineered to be operationally independent of one another and has their independent cooling, physical security, power and connections via a low-latency network.

Earlier in 2020, KTR met the officials from AWS during his Davos visit and had arrived at the closure on the investment in a swift manner.
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #Amazon #Amazon Web Services #Business #FDI #KT Rama Rao #Telangana

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.