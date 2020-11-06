Amazon Web Services to invest Rs 20,761 crore for data centres in Telangana

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on November 6 said Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be investing $2.77 billion (Rs 20,761 crore) in the state to set up multiple data centres.

"Happy to announce the largest FDI in the history of Telangana! After a series of meetings, AWS has finalised investment of Rs 20,761 Cr ($ 2.77 Bn) to set up multiple data centres in Telangana The @AWSCloud Hyd Region is expected to be launched by mid-2022," KT Rama Rao wrote on Twitter confirming the news.



The Telangana Minister claimed that this is the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the history of the state, reported LiveMint.

Among other details, KTR said AWS is going to set up an AWS Region with three Availability Zones (AZs). These zones consist of multiple data centres in separate distinct locations within a single region.

According to the release, the state's IT minister said the AZs are engineered to be operationally independent of one another and has their independent cooling, physical security, power and connections via a low-latency network.

Earlier in 2020, KTR met the officials from AWS during his Davos visit and had arrived at the closure on the investment in a swift manner.