Alstom will deploy new aluminium tech for Vande Bharat project, says CEO

French railway major Alstom will deploy new aluminium tech for the first time for Vande Bharat project, said its CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge.

In an interview with CNBC TV-18, Poupart-Lafarge stressed on the importance of Vande Bharat project for the Indian Railways. "Have named a good price for Vande Bharat project," he said.

Alstom has a large engineering team in Bengaluru to design trains and part of the trains will be made in Gujarat, he said.

On May 30, Moneycontrol had reported that Alstom emerged as the lowest bidder for the Rs 30,000-crore tender for manufacturing and maintenance of 100 aluminium body Vande Bharat trains.

The aluminium trains will be lighter and more energy efficient than the stainless steel body Vande trains.

"Our turnover in India has grown by over 40 percent this year. India has Alstom's largest employee base," the CEO said.

He also added that the manufacturing company is on track to achieve the 1 billion Euro target in terms of turnover from India.

Speaking of growth, projects and employee base, Poupart-Lafarge said, "India has been a fantastic growth story for Alstom." Alstom is involved in every metro project in India and it has Alstom's largest employee base.

"Over 25 percent of Alstom's engineering work being done in India, want to take this figure to 33 percent," he further added.

