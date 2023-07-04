Alstom India set to onboard 700 engineers under its flagship YEG Program

Alstom is a multinational sustainable mobility provider in India.

Alstom, on July 4, launched its flagship Young Engineering Graduate Program (YEGP) 2023 with a target to onboard 700 young graduate engineers in India over the next two months.

This is the highest-ever intake under this initiative in the country. YEGP is a key element of Alstom's India hiring strategy since 2015, aimed at developing young engineers' talent for Indian and global business needs, according to the press release.

Out of the 700 hires, 58 percent are women, which is in line with the company’s gender diversity focus.

Further, the campus hiring has been done from 54 universities across 26 states ranging from several Northeastern states to Gujarat and from Jammu & Kashmir to Kerala in tandem with Alstom’s regional diversity promise.

There is a double increase of 30 hires from last year from the North-eastern states alone, the company said.

Vinod Varghese, Human Resources Director India said, “In the rapidly growing rail mobility and infrastructure industry, we are delighted to be the employer of choice by a record number of young engineering graduates this year. It highlights our commitment to building a future-ready and global workforce in India."

The candidates are being onboarded as Graduate Engineer Trainees and Post Graduate Trainees and will be enabled through structured induction, technical, functional and on-the-job training.

"Alstom’s rich legacy, expertise and global footprint in the rail space commits to putting the new hires on track to gain superior industrial and engineering knowledge over the years for a globally relevant profile. It is also a matter of pride as this workforce will play a notable role for our Make In India vision, given Alstom’s products and solutions developed in India are deployed globally,” Varghese added.

The candidates will be taking up roles such as Application Engineer, Train Control Engineer, Train Design Engineer, Testing & Commissioning Engineer etc.

They will be working across Alstom’s six manufacturing facilities and four engineering centres catering to domestic and international markets.