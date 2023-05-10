All you need to know about Telangana’s robotics framework

Telangana government unveiled its robotics framework on May 9

The Telangana government on May 9 became the first in the country to release a framework dedicated to boost the robotics sector that focuses on leveraging robotics technology across four domains—agriculture, healthcare, industrial automation and consumer robotics.

The government aims to set up a Robo Park equipped with testing facilities, co-working options, etc, at sites either owned by the state or in partnership with the industry, academia and incubators, at competitive rates.

Additionally, the state aims to establish a robotics accelerator to provide startups with the necessary incubation, infrastructure, authorisation support, etc.

Here are some of the salient points about the Telangana State Robotics Framework 2023.

What are the current challenges in the robotics market?

The framework says that currently there is a need for prototyping and testing facilities; to address the lack of a certified, skilled workforce; and to tackle issues with intellectual property, safety and ethical concerns such as privacy, safety and job displacement.

What does the robotics framework say?

Apart from concentrating on leveraging robotics in the fields of agriculture, healthcare, industrial automation and consumer robotics, the framework says that the state will set up a separate body called the Telangana Robotics Innovation Centre (TRIC). TRIC will be the nodal body to spearhead all initiatives related to robotics.

How will TRIC work?

It will be supported by other government bodies such as the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad and so on. The government has also identified five pillars for TRIC, with an aim to achieve the vision of the framework: infrastructure access, business enablement, fostering research and innovation, human capital enhancement and responsible deployment.

What will Telangana’s proposed Robo Park have?

Apart from testing facilities, co-working options and co-production/manufacturing options, the Robo Park will also have a Central Electronics Hub which will be a storage facility for robotics-related electronics and components, the framework said. “This aims to ease concerns of procurement of components and customs clearance for robotics startups,” the framework said.

“Additionally, the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing in Hyderabad, established in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), shall provide the robotics companies access to infrastructure and machines for the local manufacturing of complex parts,” the framework added.

What are the proposed benefits to robotic sector startups in the framework?

The framework said that the Telangana government will establish a Robotics Accelerator Centre to provide startups with facilities such as incubation, infrastructure, authorisation support and so on. The government, in partnership with legal institutions such as the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), will provide assistance with regard to compliance, patent filing and other issues.

Apart from that, to encourage startups in the robotics industry, the government will provide incentives (as prescribed in other policies of the state) such as land cost rebate linked to employment, reimbursement of power cost, stamp and transfer duties, patent filing and so on.

What about demand creation and opportunities?

The framework says that the Telangana government will support Indian innovators in the robotics segment to take their products outside the country. “Creating exclusive global market access for robotics startups, the state will work with consulates and international bodies to set up global market access for robot and robotics,” it said.

As for demand creation, the framework said that the Telangana government will adopt the best solutions available and implement them in identified areas.

How does the framework address the issue of lack of skilled workforce?

The framework says that the Telangana government will establish Robotics Exploration Labs in schools in partnership with NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission and other such entities. The government is also planning to create a standard robotics course of different levels for training students.

The state in partnership with MeitY and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will also develop a curriculum and training programmes for school- and college-level teachers, the framework said.

What about safety and security?

The framework says that the state government will develop a roadmap for formulating certification standards and issuance of quality certifications. “The state may also establish a certification agency to ensure compliance with the regulations,” it said. It will also establish safety measures to deal with robotics and automation in workplaces.

The government, in the framework, has also proposed the requirement of Robot Unique Identity Number for improving traceability, security, convenience and lost-prevention strategies.