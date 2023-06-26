All you need to know about Bengaluru-Dharward Vande Bharat express

Bengaluru-Dharward Vande Bharat express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the Dharwad-Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru City Vande Bharat Express on June 27 at around 10:30 am.

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh, Modi will also launch four other Vande Bharat trains: Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore, Bhopal-Jabalpur, Ranchi-Patna, and Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai. The inaugural train is expected to leave from Dharwad at 10:30 am and reach KSR Bengaluru City railway station by 6:30 pm, making halts at most en-route stations. The trial run of the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express began on June 19.

-Commercial operations of the Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express, an eight-car train (including one executive class), will commence on June 28 on the Bengaluru-Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru route.

-The ticket price for the executive chair car (EC) between Bengaluru and Dharwad is Rs 2,010, and for the AC chair car (CC), it is Rs 1,165. For the return journey from Dharwad to Bengaluru, the fare for the executive chair car is Rs 2,440, and for the AC chair car, it is Rs 1,330.

-Vande Bharat Express between KSR Bengaluru City and Dharwad will operate on all days except Tuesdays, with stoppages at Yeswantpur, Davangere, and Hubballi.

-The travel time between Bengaluru and Dharwad will be around 6 hours and 30 minutes. Train No. 20661 KSR Bengaluru City-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express will depart from KSR Bengaluru City at 5:45 am and reach Dharwad at 12:10 pm (6 hours and 25 minutes). The return journey will begin at 1:15 pm from Dharwad and conclude at Bengaluru at 7:45 pm (6 hours and 30 minutes).

-This train will connect the twin cities of Dharwad and Hubballi with the state capital, Bengaluru. It will benefit tourists, students, industrialists, and others in the region.

- This will be Karnataka's second Vande Bharat Express, following the introduction of the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai train in November 2022.

-The average speed of the Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Dharwad (489 km) is around 70 kmph.

-South Western Railway officials have stated that the railway line between Dharwad and Bengaluru is fully doubled and electrified, and the speed has been increased to 110 kmph for more than 350 km through various engineering works. The Vande Bharat Express will run at 110 kmph speed in sections where the track has been made fit for 110 kmph, and work is underway to increase the potential of the entire section to 110 kmph.

-Officials said Vande Bharat Express has the potential to reduce travel time by 30-45 minutes compared to other trains operating in this section.

Also, read: PM Modi to launch 8-car Vande Bharat on Bengaluru-Hubballi-Dharwad route