Air India to resume normal services between India and US from January 21

Air India on January 20 said that the normal services between India and the US will resume from January 21.



#FlyAI : Flight operations to/from destinations in USA were affected during last two days.

We would like to inform our passengers traveling to/from destinations in the USA that effective 0001hrs of 21st January 2022 normal flights operations will recommence to/from USA. — Air India (@airindiain) January 20, 2022

The services will be effective from Thursday midnight, the airliner said in a social media post. The airline has started operating three relief flights from Thursday and the normal operations will start from Friday, effectively.

The flight operations to and from destinations in USA were affected during last two days.

Earlier in the day, the national carrier informed that it has received the technical clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to start flying its Boeing 777 aircraft from January 20.

Following the FAA gave its consent to certain aircraft that comprised most Airbus SE and Boeing Co models, including Boeing 777, airline resumed operating flights to the US.

"Boeing has cleared Air India to operate in the USA on B777. Accordingly, first flight has left this morning to JFK. Other flights leaving in the day are to Chicago and SFO Arrangements to carry stranded passengers are being worked out. Matter regarding B777 flying into USA has been sorted," the airline said in a statement.

International airlines from around the world have cancelled over 320 flights to and from the US by Wednesday evening following warnings from the FAA due to the rollout of high-speed wireless service interfering with aircraft technology that measures altitude.