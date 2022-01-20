Air India gets FAA technical nod to fly Boeing 777, resume flights to New York

Representative Image (Source: Shutterstock)

Air India has received technical clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to start flying its Boeing 777 aircraft from January 20, the national carrier said in a statement

The airline resumed operating flights to the US after the FAA gave its consent to certain aircraft that comprised most Airbus SE and Boeing Co models, including Boeing 777.

Air India started operating a special relief flight on January 20 to John F Kennedy International Airport in New York and scheduled two more flights to Chicago and San Francisco later in the day.

"Boeing has cleared Air India to operate in the USA on B777. Accordingly, first flight has left this morning to JFK. Other flights leaving in the day are to Chicago and SFO Arrangements to carry stranded passengers are being worked out. Matter regarding B777 flying into USA has been sorted," the airline said in a statement.

The relief flights were to accommodate around 700 passengers who were stranded in different cities in the US after the airline was forced to cancel eight flights to the US on January 19, a company official said.

Air India is also planning to operate special relief flights on January 21, after it had earlier cancelled it scheduled flights from the US on January 20 as well.

Air India had cancelled at least eight B777 flights to key destinations in the USA including Chicago, Newark, New York and San Francisco due to technical difficulties in operating flights emerged after telecom operators in the US were rolling out 5G services in the country.

In total, airlines have cancelled more than 320 flights to and from the US by Wednesday evening following warnings from the FAA due to the rollout of high-speed wireless service interfering with aircraft technology that measures altitude.

"The 5G interference with the aircraft's radio altimeter could prevent engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode, which could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway," the FAA had said on January 14.