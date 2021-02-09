MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

AGS Transact Technologies, Mastercard partner to Introduce first-ever ‘contactless’ cash withdrawals on ATMs in India

Enabled through Masterpass & AGS QRCash, Mastercard cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs by just scanning a QR code using a smartphone.

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

AGS Transact Technologies (AGSTTL) has partnered with Mastercard to provide a pan India ‘contactless’ cash withdrawal experience at ATMs. In a first, Mastercard cardholders will be able to withdraw cash by scanning a QR code displayed on the ATM screen of all participating Banks. The partnership aims to provide a more secure banking experience to customers in India.

AGS Transact Technologies will enable this ‘contactless’ QR-based cash withdrawals on all ATMs in its network in a phase-wise manner. Enabled by AGS Transact Technologies, these QR based ATMs powered by ‘Mastercard’ will help users to digitally locate the nearest enabled ATM and withdraw cash by scanning a QR code using their banking app on the mobile phone.

It will be a simple 4 steps process at the nearest enabled ATM – Open banking app, Scan QR displayed on ATM screen, authenticate withdrawal amount on banking app by entering mPIN and Pick-up cash from ATM - without the need to insert the physical debit/credit card into the ATM or entering an ATM Pin. This will minimize any physical contact, making it a cleaner withdrawal option vis-à-vis regular cash withdrawals, especially during current times of COVID-19.

Ravi B Goyal, Chairman & MD, AGS Transact Technologies Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with Mastercard to spearhead customer-centric solutions focusing on contactless payments. We are confident that the QR based cash withdrawal will be a gamechanger towards increasing the adoption of contactless technologies."

"As a trusted partner in this journey, we have designed customer-friendly solutions to provide seamless transactions, without any breaks in the transaction process in case of multiple cardless withdrawals,” Goyal added.

Commenting on the partnership, Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Mastercard said, “Mastercard is committed to develop safe, secure, and more convenient ways to make payments with its technology and expertise. During these unprecedented times, there is a need for contact free cash withdrawal as people want to maintain a balance between protecting themself and continue to make transactions essential to maintain daily lives."

Close

Related stories

"Mastercard is pleased to partner with AGS Transact Technologies to introduce ‘Cardless ATM powered by Mastercard’. Mastercard Cardholders will be able to withdraw cash safely by eliminating the need to use a physical card or touch an ATM PIN pad, while providing the security of an EMV transaction, making it safe, quick and easy for people to access cash,” he added.

The partnership will allow the Mastercard cardholders to access any participating Bank ATM in the country and carry out three transactions without any additional charges making it a scalable option for banks providing a consistent experience to their consumers.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AGS Transact Technologies #Mastercard
first published: Feb 9, 2021 08:20 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.