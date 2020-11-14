After PUBG, Tiktok is hoping to make a comeback in India: Report

With battle royale game PUBG exploring a relaunch in India, Bytedance-owned short-video making platform TikTok is also hoping for a comeback in the Indian market.

TikTok was among the first set of Chinese apps that were banned by the Indian government. However, the platform has retained its employees in the country and is currently working with the government to resolve the issues, India Today reported.

TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi had assured his employees in an email that the company is working closely with the government to take care of the issues that were raised and looking closely at making a comeback.

“We remain committed to the positive impact our platforms can have on society. Our employees have been at the heart of our business and we place the utmost importance on our employees' personal and professional well-being," Gandhi said in the email, according to people familiar with the matter.

He also mentioned that the company is fully committed to complying with local laws and security requirements and is hoping to see positive outcomes.

“We have demonstrated unequivocal commitment to comply with the local laws, including data privacy and security requirements, and are therefore optimistic about a positive outcome. Our clarifications have been submitted to the Government and we will continue to allay any further concerns they may have. Together with our employees, we remain dedicated to our users and creators who have found not only recognition but also new avenues of livelihood through our platform,” Gandhi said in the email.