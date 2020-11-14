PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2020 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After PUBG, Tiktok is hoping to make a comeback in India: Report

TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi has assured his employees in an email that the company is working closely with the government to take care of the issues that were raised and looking closely at making a comeback

Moneycontrol News

With battle royale game PUBG exploring a relaunch in India, Bytedance-owned short-video making platform TikTok is also hoping for a comeback in the Indian market.

TikTok was among the first set of Chinese apps that were banned by the Indian government. However, the platform has retained its employees in the country and is currently working with the government to resolve the issues, India Today reported.

TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi had assured his employees in an email that the company is working closely with the government to take care of the issues that were raised and looking closely at making a comeback.

Close

“We remain committed to the positive impact our platforms can have on society. Our employees have been at the heart of our business and we place the utmost importance on our employees' personal and professional well-being," Gandhi said in the email, according to people familiar with the matter.

related news

He also mentioned that the company is fully committed to complying with local laws and security requirements and is hoping to see positive outcomes.

“We have demonstrated unequivocal commitment to comply with the local laws, including data privacy and security requirements, and are therefore optimistic about a positive outcome. Our clarifications have been submitted to the Government and we will continue to allay any further concerns they may have. Together with our employees, we remain dedicated to our users and creators who have found not only recognition but also new avenues of livelihood through our platform,” Gandhi said in the email.

The PUBG Corporation is making a big push to bring PUBG Mobile back after it was banned by the Government of India. The developers announced that the new game would be launched under the name PUBG Mobile India.
First Published on Nov 14, 2020 05:48 pm

tags #Business #India #PUBG #Technology #TikTok

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.