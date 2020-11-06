Aditya Birla Group's EMIL Mines places winning bid for Radhikapur coal mine in Odisha: Report

Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Private Ltd and Aditya Birla Group’s EMIL Mines and Minerals Resources Ltd placed the winning bids for Urma Paharitola mine in Jharkhand and Radhikapur (East) coal mine in Odisha, respectively, on November 6, confirmed a government official.

Under the commercial coal mine auctions that began on November 3, 17 coal mines have been auctioned. Among the 17 coal mines auctioned, these two mines have total geological coal reserves of 755.63 million tonnes. The bidding for these two mines took place on the fifth day of commercial auction where the fuel is being awarded on a revenue-sharing basis.

According to a LiveMint report, Welspun Steel Ltd, JMS Mining Private Ltd, Adicorp Enterprises Private Ltd, India Coke and Power Private Ltd, and Adani Power Resources Ltd were vying for the Urma Paharitola mine in Jharkhand.

While Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd, and Adani Enterprises were in the fray for Radhikapur (East) mine in Odisha.

Among the details, disclosed on condition of anonymity by the government official, the auctions took place via the electronic mode and both the mines received good premiums over and above the floor price.

As per the two-stage auction process, bidders had to bid for the percentage revenue share over the reserve price, while in return they will get free access on the sale and utilisation of coal reserves.

Earlier, the Union coal ministry had put 38 coal mines on auction. However, only 19 mines were being put out for auction under the 11th tranche of the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015. These mines are located across Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

The Coal Ministry is expected to organise the auction for two coal mines - Gondulpara in Jharkhand, and Gare Palma IV/7 in Chhattisgarh - on November 9, 2020.

In the previous biddings, firms including JMS Mining Pvt Ltd, Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corp, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Jindal Power Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, EMIL Mines and Minerals Resources Ltd, Fairmine Carbons Pvt Ltd, and Chowgule and Company Pvt Ltd among others had won the bids.

According to estimates, by 2023, India's coal requirement is expected to go up to 1123 million tonnes (mt) from the current 700 mt. India imports around 235 million tonnes (mt) of coal despite having the world’s fourth-largest coal reserves. Out of the 235 mt, 135 mt can be extracted from the domestic reserves.