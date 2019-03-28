App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 07:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Group may join race to acquire GMR's Kakinada SEZ and port

GMR owns 51 percent in Kakinada SEZ Ltd which is developing a multi-product SEZ spanning over 10,000 acres, near Kakinada, in addition to having a license to build a multipurpose all weather deep draft port, as part of SEZ at an investment of Rs 2,123 crore.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, a part of the Adani Group, may be eyeing GMR's Kakinada Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Andhra Pradesh, according to sources who told Moneycontrol.

An official of GMR said there would be an announcement regarding the sale of Kakinada SEZ soon, though he declined to give specifics such as the time-frame in which the sale would be completed, or the parties that have evinced interest.

A second person with knowledge on the matter said that Adani had sent out feelers for a possible deal. A spokesperson for the Adani Group however, denied any such development.

“We have not shown interest or taken part in this project,” said the spokesperson.

related news

GMR owns 51 percent in Kakinada SEZ Ltd, which is developing a multi-product special economic zone spanning over 10,000 acres near Kakinada. GMR also has a license to build a multipurpose all-weather deep-draft port as a part of the SEZ at an investment of Rs 2,123 crore.

GMR is focusing on its airports and energy business, and is trying to offload stakes in non-core businesses such as the Kakinada SEZ,roads, and a coal mine in Indonesia where it holds a 30 percent stake.

The deal would give Adani a huge parcel of land, and a license to build a port located strategically in the heart of India's east coast.

Kakinada has two ports, the state government-run anchorage port with a cargo handling capacity of four million tonnes, and a deep-water port with a cargo handling capacity of 14 million tonnes per annum being operated by Kakinada Seaports under the private public partnership (PPP) model.

Adani had earlier evinced interest at acquiring Gangavaram port in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, but dropped its plans due to the high price quoted by the operator.

The company last year won a bid to develop the Bhavanapadu Port at Srikakulam, located at the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh. Adani operates a terminal under the PPP model for the handling of steam coal in the inner harbour of the Visakhapatnam Port.

Adani is India’s largest private port operator which runs 10 domestic ports in Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha with a capacity to operate 378 million metric tonnes of cargo.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 07:54 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #mergers and acquisitions

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

'Nyay' scheme poses 'fiscal challenge' to India's economy: Arvind Pana ...

Congress to give 3-year blanket pass to new ventures; abolish angel ta ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent PM Narendra Modi's momentum

We will 'remonetise' what Modi 'demonetised', says Rahul Gandhi

Skymet sees normal monsoon in 2019, says probability of El Nino is 50- ...

Wall Street higher as US-China talks progress, GDP growth cut caps gai ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

Palladium slumps six percent as slide from record high gathers steam

These two Nifty mid-cap stocks rose nearly 100% in one year

In Kerala, UDF, BJP's poll campaigns hit a wall as high court bans fle ...

Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ...

Lucifer movie review: Prithviraj dwarfs a neat premise with Mohanlal a ...

Silent killer arsenic slowly poisoning crores of people in West Bengal ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

Premier League: Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as club ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

OnePlus 6, 6T, 5 and 5T open beta brings improved photo editor, weathe ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Rohit Sharma, de Kock start fo ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...

Notebook Movie Review: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's film is flambo ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the ans ...

PM Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi stirs up the Godhra Riots in this new t ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.