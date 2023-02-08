English
    Focused business plan behind consistent performance; renewable portfolio will show results in 12-18 months: Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power

    Based on the current power demand, peak consumption this summer may cross the government’s projection of 230 GW, and even touch 240 GW. Sinha said made-in-India solar modules will be nearly 20 percent cheaper than the imported ones. He added that Tata Power is going to set up pumped storage in all its hydroelectric projects.

    Sweta Goswami
    February 08, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
    Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power Company.

    Praveer Sinha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Power, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol spoke about the company’s plans to set up pumped hydro-storage projects and starting an 8-gigawatt (GW) solar cell and module manufacturing unit by December. He emphasised that Tata Power’s focused business plan has helped in its consistent performance and that its renewable portfolio will start showing results in the next 12-18 months. Sinha stated that gauging the current power demand, the peak consumption during the upcoming summer may even cross the government’s projection of 230 GW. Talking about the company’s divestment strategy, he said the long-pending disinvestment plan of its hydropower plants in Zambia and Georgia will be cleared in FY2024.

    Edited excerpts from the interview.

    Take us through Tata Power’s results for the December quarter. What are your plans for the coming fiscal?

    Even if you look beyond the Q3 results, you will find that Tata Power has consistently been performing very well. In this quarter, our profit has grown nearly 90 percent. Even in the last nine months, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, our profit has grown by 90 percent. Similarly, the revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) has also grown. This is the 13th consecutive quarter in which Tata Power has done well and has increased its profitability. This has been done through a very focused business plan and long-term strategy, wherein we said our existing operations ― coal and hydro plants ― will do very well. We decided that we will maximise generation from all these plants, improve operational efficiency, and reduce the cost of generation. We have started seeing the benefit of this strategy in the last two-and-a-half years.