Volkswagen India announces new color options and GT Limited Edition variants for Taigun and Virtus

Automaker Volkswagen announced the introduction of a new 'Lava Blue' color option for its sedan offering Virtus and its SUV offering Taigun. In an attempt to democratize its performance based line-up the company has also announced the launch of the ‘GT Limited Collection’.

Market introduction of all new variants and the ‘GT Limited Collection’ will commence from June 2023.

The Lava Blue color option will add to the six different colour options in which the Virtus is available. The colors currently available in India are, Rising Blue Metallic, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Candy White and Wild Cherry Red.

Volkswagen India is all set to introduce manual transmission on the top of

the line Virtus GT Plus that is powered by the 1.5l TSI EVO engine . The limited edition variants of the Virtus are named Virtus GT Plus DSG & GT Plus manual. And will be available in a “Deep Black Pearl” color option.

The limited edition Volkswagen Taigun will be available in “ Deep Black Pearl” and will have a carbon steel matte finish. The SUV will have two variants named “ Sport” and “Trail” as part of the limited collection.

Addressing the safety aspect, the carmaker has also announced that it has made the seat belt reminder a standard feature on all units of the Taigun and the Virtus manufactured after April 1,2023, in accordance with government regulation regarding vehicle safety.