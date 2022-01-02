Six new cars revving up to hit Indian roads in January alone

2022 is set to see a whole host of cars hitting the Indian streets for the first time, some with facelifts, and some running on electricity.

But, with the sheer number that we expect, we are making a list of those that are scheduled to be launched in January. If this line-up proves anything, it is that the Indian car market is only getting more and more premium.

Audi Q7

First up is the Audi Q7 with its facelift. The car is on sale outside India, so we know what to expect. The Q7 gets a number of cosmetic changes, including a new front that brings it more in line with the rest of the Audi SUV family. New DRLs, new headlamp units and a new grille will be the most noticeable of the lot. There is also a tweaked bumper on both ends and a new set of tail lamps to complete the look. A new 3-litre V6 engine is also expected with the new Q7. This will produce 335PS of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. The company had started assembling the Q7 in India back in August and the second-generation SUV has begun reaching dealer points.

Skoda Kodiaq

Set for launch on January 10, the Skoda Kodiaq, too, has gone under the chisel for a new look. Of course, the silhouette still remains roughly the same. The grille now stands more upright and there is a set of tweaked headlamps, new LED DRLs and a freshened-up bumper. The rear, too, sees tweaked tail lamps and a new bumper. The interiors aren’t likely to change much, save for a new two-spoke steering wheel that most other Skoda seem to be getting. The biggest change, however, will be what’s under the hood. While the current model is powered by a diesel engine, the new Skoda is expected to get a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine capable of producing 190PS of power and 320 torque. Mated to this will be the same 7-speed automatic driving all four wheels as standard.

BMW X3 2022

BMW’s first launch of the new year is scheduled to be the upgraded X3 SUV. Changes to the car are expected to be at a minimum with minor tweaks to the headlamps, bumpers and tail lamps. The interiors are unlikely to see any changes, so expected the same 12.3-inch infotainment unit, and digital instrumentation. There should also be the latest-gen iDrive connected car tech on offer. As for engine options, this is a mid-life update, so we will continue to see the same petrol and diesel options as the current-gen car. THe 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol is capable of producing 248PS of power and 350Nm of torque. The 2-litre diesel, on the other hand, produces a lower 188PS of power and a higher 400Nm of peak torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive will come as standard.

Kia Carens

After the immense success of Kia’s first three cars in India – the Seltos, Sonet and the Carnival – the Korean chaebol is set to roll out its MPV, the Carens, in India. The Carens is specifically placed between the Seltos SUV and the Carnival MPV and is being branded as an RV or recreational vehicle. The car was unveiled in its entirety, so what we do know is everything, except the price at the moment. In terms of design, it gets a fairly butch stance with split headlamps up front and a long body, coupled with a tall and straight roofline. The interior tech will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, coupled with Kia’s UVO connected car tech. Powering the Carens will be the same engine options as the Seltos. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol is mated to a 6-speed manual. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol gets a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT auto gearbox and the 1.5-litre diesel gets a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota Hilux

One segment that has been largely left for commercial buyers is the pickup truck segment. While pickups enjoy a huge fan base in most other countries, in India, the practicality isn’t thought of. At the moment, we do have the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross that caters to private buyers and to compete with this, Toyota is bringing us the Hilux. We know this because we have seen the Hilux testing around the country as well as a recent undisguised spotting of it for a TVC shoot. There is nothing yet known about what the Hilux will be powered by, not in India, at least. Internationally, the pickup gets two diesel engines – a 150PS 2.4-litre and a 208PS 2.8-litre – options. There is also a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. What we do know, however, is that there should be at least two trim levels, the top-spec of which should receive features like an 8-inch infotainment system, wireless charging, cruise control, multiple airbags and a host of others.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

The Swedish automaker had showcased the Volvo XC40 and while deliveries were said to begin in October, the launch is now expected to take place sometime in the first quarter this year. So, January seems like a safe bet. In terms of running capabilities, the XC40 will be powered by a 78 kWh battery pack which, in turn, powers a set of 150 kW motors, one at each axle. Combined, these motors produce 402PS of power and 660Nm of torque. According to Volvo, the XC40 is capable of running up to 418 km on a single charge and can sprint from zero to 100 km/hour in just 4.9 seconds. The XC40 Recharge is, unfortunately, being brought in as a completely built-up (CBU) unit. So, prices are likely to be on the heftier side.