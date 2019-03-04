Reporter's Take | Automobile sales remain under pressure, muted outlook

The auto sector overall has been reeling under macro economic challenges led by liquidity crunch, rise in interest rate and total cost of ownership.
Automobile companies have released monthly sales figures for February 2019 and experts suggest that the numbers remain under pressure and outlook is muted.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Vaibhavi Khanwalkar talks to Nitin Agrawal to find out what's in store ahead for the auto sector.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 03:54 pm