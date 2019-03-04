App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Automobile sales remain under pressure, muted outlook

The auto sector overall has been reeling under macro economic challenges led by liquidity crunch, rise in interest rate and total cost of ownership.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Automobile companies have released monthly sales figures for February 2019 and experts suggest that the numbers remain under pressure and outlook is muted.

The industry overall has been reeling under macro economic challenges led by liquidity crunch, rise in interest rate and total cost of ownership.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Vaibhavi Khanwalkar talks to Nitin Agrawal to find out what's in store ahead for the auto sector.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 03:54 pm

tags #auto sector #car sales #Reporter’s Take #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.