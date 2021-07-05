Maruti Suzuki rolls out 1,65,576 units in June

Maruti Suzuki India | Representative image

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said its total production last month rose to 1,65,576 units as various states eased COVID related restrictions. The company had produced a total of 40,924 units in May this year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

MSI has shut production from May 1 till May 16 in order to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes. Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood at 26,316 units last month as against 4,896 units in May.

Manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, rose to 89,966 units last month as against 25,130 units in May 2021, MSI said. Similarly, production of utility vehicles — Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 — increased to 35,917 units in June as compared with 9,106 units in May.

MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,539 units last month as against 296 units in May 2021.