    Indian Uber luxury car market on a superhighway cruise

    Global brands such as Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Bentley and Porsche witnessed all-time high sales in India in 2022 and are anticipating robust sales this year too.

    Avishek Banerjee
    February 06, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

    Multi-millionaires and billionaires, whose ranks have swelled, have been snapping up ultra-luxury cars handcrafted by skilled craftsmen. With the pandemic nearing its end, the YOLO (you only live once) culture is ensuring the super luxury car market gains momentum.

    Though relatively small when compared to markets like the US and China, the super luxury car market in India is growing phenomenally with increasing demand for high-end vehicles from wealthy consumers.

    The size of the uber luxury car market (each costing Rs 2 crore and above) in 2022 was 450 units and is expected to grow to around 582 units with 30 percent year-on-year growth in 2023, says market research firm TechSci Research.

    “The high import duties and taxes on luxury cars in India can make them quite expensive, but this has not deterred consumers who are willing to pay for the luxury and prestige associated with owning a super luxury car,” said Karan Checi, research director at TechSci Research, management consulting firm.