Hyundai Venue gets a mid-life makeover; dons a striking new look

Hyundai’s hugely popular compact sports utility vehicle (SUV), Venue, was launched in 2019 and has since racked up sales figures of over three lakh units. The car just received its first update, and although it isn’t all-new by any means, there are still enough changes on board for them to be considered significant.

Upfront, Hyundai’s fitted the Venue with a new chrome grille that’s rectangular in shape, bringing it in line with the rest of its latest SUV portfolio all over the world. The chrome isn’t too shiny, thankfully, and the grille makes the front look wider even though it isn’t. Sleeker LED DRLs and turn indicators are present, which neatly integrate with the grille. The headlamps are now LED projector type rather than halogens, and their shape hasn’t changed; the one feature missing is fog lamps.

The car’s profile is pretty much the same, save for a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels (available only on the absolute top-spec variant; all references in this review are to that model).

The roof rails and shark-fin antenna lend a sporty touch, and at the back, the standout element is the new tail lamp design; there’s a lit strip under the rear windscreen that connects them, and when they’re on the assembly looks rather futuristic (a very similar set-up is seen on the Volkswagen Taigun). Black inserts all over the car round off the design touches, and the refreshed Venue certainly looks more striking than the previous model.

The cabin has been comprehensively updated too. There’s a new steering wheel (from the Creta) and a new hi-res digital instrument cluster (from the i20), and both look the part. The driver’s seat gets a power function, a segment-first, but misses out on ventilation (which the Kia Sonet has). The black and grey colour scheme lends an air of sophistication to the cabin, and makes it feel airy and spacious (there’s no change in the actual amount of room).

The seats are comfortable and supportive, and a neat trick has been pulled off at the rear – the front-seat backs have been scooped out to offer more room to the rear passengers, as has the roof above the rear bench. The rear seat is now also 2-step reclinable, another plus.

In terms of features, the 2022 Venue is bursting at the seams (at the top end of the range, anyway, but even the lower-end variants have lots). There’s an air purifier, wireless smartphone charger, a refreshed 8-inch infotainment system with 10 Indian languages selectable, an updated Bluelink connected car app, ambient lighting, ambient sounds (like a coffee shop, the ocean, rain, etc), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa and Google Home connectivity, climate control, a reversing camera, sunroof, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS, EBD, ESC, hill assist and vehicle stability management, and a huge list of others (only a glance at the brochure will fill out the complete list). ]

In terms of safety, the car comes well equipped, but it hasn’t been tested at the Global-NCAP level, so a star rating isn’t available.

The pick of the engine options (1.2-litre petrol, 1-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel) is arguably the 1-litre turbocharged petrol making 118 bhp and 172 Nm, for its punchy, entertaining nature and reasonable efficiency. It’s also smooth and revs freely out on the highway, allowing you to overtake quickly.

Paired with Hyundai’s 6-speed iMT clutchless manual gearbox, the engine is easy and fun to use. The iMT gives you the benefits of a traditional manual without the annoyance of constantly depressing a clutch pedal and the slow nature of an AMT gearbox; once you hit 6th gear, you can drive the Venue like a regular automatic, because the unit has been designed not to stall.

The shift action is light and positive, and it succeeds in giving you the pleasure of manual shifting without a 3-pedal layout; this will be especially useful in hilly terrain, where you need better control over the gearbox. In the city, you simply slot the gearbox in first, take your foot off the brake and the car will move forward on its own.

The Venue continues to ride and handle in a pleasing and predictable manner. It doesn't have the magic carpet ride of a Citroen C5 Aircross, but it’s perfectly acceptable in all manner of road conditions and soaks up bumps quite nicely, with the high ground clearance also helping clear obstacles; rear passengers won’t have much cause for complaint.

In a straight line, the car remains stable and doesn't feel jittery over surface undulations at speed; the low-speed ride also feels assured, and the light steering and tight turning radius are a boon in the city. In terms of handling, the Venue goes around corners without fuss, but also without feeling like a sports car; the trick is to not push it past its limits.

The lion’s share of Hyundai's SUV numbers is made up by the Venue, and with this mid-life update, it’s pretty certain that the car will continue to be popular until the brand new Venue shows up. It’s a typical Hyundai – feature-loaded, comfortable, practical and excellent value, and with a wide appeal to boot; with prices starting at Rs 7.53 lakh and going up to Rs 12.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), there’s one for every budget. It’s safe to say that Hyundai has done (another) good job with this car.