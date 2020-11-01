172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|automobile|hero-motocorp-logs-highest-ever-monthly-sales-in-october-sells-8-lakh-units-6047861.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero MotoCorp logs highest-ever monthly sales in October, sells 8 lakh units

The company said that it had sold 8,06,848 units last month, up 34.64 percent from 5,99,248 units in October 2019.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp registered its best-ever monthly sales in October. The company sold more than 8 lakh scooters and motorcycles.

Hero MotoCorp, in a statement, said that it had sold 8,06,848 units last month, up 34.64 percent from 5,99,248 units in October 2019.

"A positive turnaround in customer sentiments particularly for motorcycles across markets, continued government policy support and a credible resumption of supply chain, logistics and business operations have enabled the company to achieve record numbers during the auspicious festive period," the company said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.

Close
The company recently formed a partnership with Harley-Davidson, Inc. As per the distribution agreement, Hero Moto will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sell parts and accessories and General Merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India.
First Published on Nov 1, 2020 09:24 pm

tags #automobile #Hero Motocorp #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.