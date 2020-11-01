Hero MotoCorp logs highest-ever monthly sales in October, sells 8 lakh units

India's largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp registered its best-ever monthly sales in October. The company sold more than 8 lakh scooters and motorcycles.

Hero MotoCorp, in a statement, said that it had sold 8,06,848 units last month, up 34.64 percent from 5,99,248 units in October 2019.

"A positive turnaround in customer sentiments particularly for motorcycles across markets, continued government policy support and a credible resumption of supply chain, logistics and business operations have enabled the company to achieve record numbers during the auspicious festive period," the company said in a statement, according to news agency PTI.