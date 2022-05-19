English
    Hero MotoCorp launches Splendor+ XTEC at a starting price of Rs 72,900

    The new edition Splendor, which adds technologically advanced features and a smart modern design, will come in Sparkling Beta Blue, Canvas Black, Tornado Grey, and Pearl White

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
    The iconic Hero Splendor (Image: Hero Motocorp)

    Hero MotoCorp India on May 19 launched the new edition of its iconic motorcycle Splendor–the Splendor+ XTEC.

    The company said in a press release that the new Hero Splendor+ XTEC is packed with features such as full digital meter with Bluetooth connectivity, call and SMS alert, real-time mileage indicator (RTMI), low fuel indicator, LED high-intensity position lamp (HIPL), and exclusive graphics, along with an Integrated USB charger, side-stand engine cut-off, and Hero’s i3S technology–the Idle Stop-Start System.

    The Hero Splendor+ XTEC will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships at a starting price of Rs 72,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The two-wheeler comes with a five-year warranty and is available in Sparkling Beta Blue, Canvas Black, Tornado Grey and Pearl White.

    Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero Splendor is the most popular and the best-selling motorcycle in India, a true companion to millions across India. It has been an icon for almost three decades and will still continue to inspire many with the launch of the Splendor+ XTEC model, adding technologically advanced features and a smart modern design. This is the latest model complementing the XTEC technology umbrella that has been an overwhelming success since its launch on the Hero Glamour 125, Pleasure+ 110 and Destini 125.”

    Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero Splendor has been a trend-setter for decades. The motorcycle has been impressing a diverse range of customers with its trust, style, performance, and its enhanced range of comfort features. We are certain, Hero Splendor+ XTEC will yet again set a new benchmark – in terms of both technology and visual style and deliver on the brand promise of comfort and safety.”

    Features and specifications of Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor+ XTEC:

    Connectivity

    The Splendor+ XTEC with segment-first full digital meter with Bluetooth connectivity, providing riders with maximum functionality and information.

    The full digital display is practical and user-friendly. It offers incoming and missed call alerts, new message alerts, two trip meter, and RTMI and low fuel indicator. The bike also has an integrated USB charging port.

    Safety

    According to Hero MotoCorp, Splendor+ XTEC features a side-stand visual indication and a ‘side-stand Engine cut-off’, which ensure safety of both rider and pillion rider. “The motorcycle also features a bank-angle-sensor that cuts-off the engine during a fall,” the company said.

    Design 

    The HIPL and new graphics lend Splendor+ XTEC a new look, while the LED strip enhances the ‘iconic’ front end.

    Engine

    Splendor+ XTEC comes with a 97.2cc BS-VI compliant engine producing a remarkable power output of 7.9 BHP @ 7000 RPM and torque on demand of 8.05 NM @ 6000 for a high-performance ride. It further comes with the i3S patented technology for better fuel efficiency.



    first published: May 19, 2022 06:51 pm
