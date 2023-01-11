Auto Expo 2023 Highlights: Maruti, Hyundai, JBM, and Kia unveil EV might on preview day

An array of automobile makers chose to display the might of their electric vehicles fleet on the preview day of Auto Expo 2023, the flagship motor show being held for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

On the preview day of the event in Greater Noida on January 11, the vehicle exhibitors unveiled over 59 products, including both global and Indian premieres.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's biggest car seller in terms of volume, unveiled the Concept Electric SUV eVX. The vehicle is constructed on an all-electric platform that will serve as the foundation for a range of future EVs.

The car boasts a futuristic design with a longer wheelbase and shorter overhang to communicate design agility and durability, as well as unrivalled passenger room and comfort.

The Concept Electric SUV eVX is designed to offer class leading cabin comfort, convenience and connected features with dedicated EV platform offering safe battery technology. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Hyundai Motor launched the all-electric SUV–IONIQ 5, with Bolywood actor Shah Rukh Khan unveiling the vehicle.

The IONIQ 5 is Hyundai’s first model to be offered on dedicated BEV Platform E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform), and is enabled with a cutting-edge driving experience with 21 Hyundai SmartSense features (level 2 ADAS).

The IONIQ 5 is Hyundai's second electric vehicle after the Kona Electric.

KIA India also jumped into the EV SUV unveiling fray, as it introduced its all-electric Kia Concept EV9. The car exhibited a luxury RV with exquisite design, world-class safety, innovation, and enhanced driving dynamics capabilities. The company also announced a Rs 2,000 crore-investment in India for EV-related R&D, production, and infrastructure development.

With dimensions of 4,930mm length, 2,055mm width, 1,790mm height and a wheelbase of 3,100mm, the Concept EV9 embodies an aesthetically rare but visually stunning quadrilateral-like on-road presence. (Image: News18)

Tata Motors showcased its wide range of greener mobility solutions with first-in-India launch of all-wheel drive electric SUV, Harrier EV. The company "unveiled 14 exclusive vehicles and concepts representing, India’s greenest, smartest, and most advanced range of logistics and mass mobility solutions, and also presented 12 vehicles and concepts of India’s best designed, smartest and greenest range of personal mobility solutions," a release stated.

MG Motors revealed the price of the Next-Gen Hector, which will be sold from Rs 14.72 lakh onwards. The vehicle is loaded with exciting innovations and 11 Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) features that provide hassle-free driving comfort while also improving safety.

Greaves Cotton also showcased its EV prowess, with six new electric two and three wheelers, and also unveiled Ampere Primus, a new high-speed e-scooter, which is currently available for booking across India.

JBM Auto launched the JBM Galaxy, India's first indigenously developed and constructed 100 percent electric luxury coach.

Ashok Leyland, the country's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, displayed seven advanced mobility solutions. "Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle, Liquefied Natural Gas Vehicle, Intercity CNG Bus, a mini passenger bus were amongst the products on exhibit," the release stated.

VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motor, displayed a range of future-ready mobility solutions. The Eicher brand makes its debut with India's longest 13.5m electric intercity coach and the Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW truck.

Volvo and Eicher also showcased smart sustainability by showing Hydrogen ICE and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technologies, aligning further with the government's goal of efficient logistics and a decarbonized auto sector. Furthermore, the Volvo Buses also presented its state-of-art 15m Volvo 9600 Luxury Coach.

BYD, world’s leading new energy vehicle manufacturer, unveiled its luxury electric Sedan BYD Seal ahead of its launch in India in four quarter of 2023.

Also, Matters, an innovation-led tech start-up, showcased next-generation EVs and concepts, The 6 KWh variant of the Matter-bike, India's first geared motorbike, is built on the innovative Matter-bike platform.

TORK Motors unveiled an all-new electric motorcycle – KRATOS X. The power-packed machine is an uncompromising mix of style, sportiness, and comfort.

Hexall Motors launched a series of electric cargo L5 and electric passenger L5 vehicles with highest payload and passenger capacity in its segment. Also, it has launched a fully electric city bus bubble with D+41 seating capacity.