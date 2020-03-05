2020 Honda Africa Twin launched in India with new 1100 cc engine: Check out price, features

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the upgraded Honda Africa Twin 2020 for Rs 15.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model comes with a bigger engine and a host of other updates.

The new 2020 Honda CFR1100L Africa Twin replaces the 999cc engine found in the previous model with a 1,084cc parallel-twin engine. The new engine churns out 101 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 195 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. It is also lighter in weight by 5 kg when compared to the previous engine.

HMSI is offering the 2020 Africa Twin in DCT and Manual transmission options. New features include cruise control via Throttle By Wire, new wheelie control, rear lift control and 3-stage cornering lights. There is also a 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen that now comes with Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay.

The 2020 Africa Twin comes with six riding modes, namely Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-Road, along with two other customisable riding modes. It sports a 21-inch wheel up front, and an 18-inch with wire-spoke alloys, covered in tubed tyres. The fuel tank has also gotten bigger and now holds a capacity of 24.8 litres.

Honda claims that the standard model weighs at 226 kg, whereas the DCT variant has a kerb weight of 236 kg.

The new 2020 Honda CFR1100L Africa Twin's manual variant is available for Rs 15.35 lakh, while the DCT trim is priced at Rs 16.10 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).