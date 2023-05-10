Karnataka registers 20.9% voter turn-out till 11 am

In Bengaluru, there are 97.1 lakh voters including BBMP Central (17.9 lakh), BBMP North (21.9 lakh), BBMP South (20.5 lakh) and Bengaluru Urban (36.7 lakh).

Karnataka recorded a voter turnout of 20.9% as of 11 am, following a month-long, fiercely contested election. Voting is currently underway in around 60,000 polling stations across the state.

Polling began at 7am for the state’s single-phase assembly election on Wednesday.

At many polling stations in Bengaluru, a decent number of voters, particularly senior citizens and first-time voters, enthusiastically stood in queues in the early hours of polling.

As per EC records, until 11 am, the polling percentages were: BBMP (Central) at 19.3%, BBMP (North) at 18.3%, BBMP (South) at 19.18%, and Bengaluru Urban at 17.72%.

BBMP Central consists of Chamarajpet (16.2%), Chickpet (17.95%), Gandhi Nagar (18.44%), Rajaji Nagar (19.42%), Rajareshwari Nagar (24%), Shanti Nagar (15.67%) and Shivaji Nagar (17.75%).

BBMP North consists of CV Raman Nagar (11.62%), Hebbal (22.43%), KR Pura (19.69%) Mahalakshmi layout (23.25%), Malleswaram (20.57%), Pulakeshi Nagar (14.64%) and Sarvagnananagar (15.3%).

BBMP South includes BTM Layout (17.7%), Basavangudi (20.67%), Bommanahalli (18.7%), Govindarajanagar (18.87%), Jayanagar (21.13%), Padmanabhanagar (21.47%), Vijayanagar (16.9%)

Bengaluru Urban comprises Anekal (13.67%), Bengaluru South (17%), Byatarayanapura (18.42%), Dasarahalli (17.25%), Mahadevapura (17.63%), Yelahanka (19.40%), Yeshwanthpura (20.07%)

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman cast her vote at the Bharath Education Society polling booth in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. Speaking to reporters after casting her vote, Sitharaman said, "...On inflation, I am with the public that yes, there should not be a burden on them, but the Opposition has no right (to speak on it). They should look at their own tenure".

The Karnataka election is crucial for the BJP, which is looking to hold on to its lone outpost in the South, and the Congress, which is looking to make a comeback after five years. The JDS, meanwhile, is hoping to stay relevant, as a third force.

Senior officials, including Manoj Kumar Meena, Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer, and Tushar Giri Nath, Bengaluru District Electoral Office and BBMP chief Commissioner, also voted on Wednesday morning. They interacted with voters and evaluated preparedness.

Prominent citizens, including Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, his wife and philanthropist Sudha Murty, entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani, chairman and founder of Narayana Health Devi Shetty, cast their votes on Wednesday morning.

The EC is hoping for a polling percentage of 75 percent in Karnataka and 65 percent to 70 percent in Bengaluru. The state government has declared a paid holiday for all employees on polling day.

The Bengaluru district election officer had cautioned that CEOs of IT-BT companies would be prosecuted if any firm refused to declare a paid holiday on May 10

IT companies such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, and LTIMIndtree have declared a holiday for their offices in Karnataka. Bengaluru's poor track record

Bengaluru has the dubious distinction of having low polling percentages during elections. The voter turnout in Bengaluru during the 2013 and 2018 assembly polls stood at 62 percent and 57 percent, respectively. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Bengaluru's turnout was 54.1 percent — lower than the 56 percent recorded in 2014.

In Bengaluru, there are 97.1 lakh voters, including BBMP Central (17.9 lakh), BBMP North (21.9 lakh), BBMP South (20.5 lakh), and Bengaluru Urban (36.7 lakh). Apart from urban apathy and errors in the voters' list, residents moving to other parts of the city, and names of deceased voters not being removed from the electoral rolls are among the reasons for the low turnout

Awareness drive

This year, the Election Commission (EC) has been conducting more awareness campaigns, through walkathons, street plays, awareness campaigns on buses, the Metro, theatres, and even using garbage collection vehicles. The EC has also roped-in Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and tech parks for awareness drives.

While announcing the polling date for the Karnataka polls on March 29, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that voting had been scheduled mid-week to increase the participation of voters.

"We have kept the polling day on Wednesday because we have observed in recent years that people take leave on Monday/Friday if polls are held close to weekends and head out of the city, instead of voting. If the polling day is on a Wednesday, it will make it difficult for people to take two days’ leave," he said.

EC officials said that voters will be able to check the availability of parking space near polling booths on the Chunavana mobile application. Voters can check the queue status at polling booths in real-time through the app. senior citizens and disabled workers can also request a wheelchair facility at polling stations through the app.

The EC has also facilitated pick-up and drop-off facilities (between the polling station and residence) for elderly and differently-abled voters. The app also provides details of polling booths, contesting candidates, the election schedule, previous election details, list of officers, details of the nearest police station, and healthcare facilities, among others.

In numbers

There are 5.30 crore electors, including 11.7 lakh first-time voters, in the state’s 224 assembly constituencies. Of the 5.3 crore registered voters, 2.66 crore are male, 2.63 crore are female, and 4,927 are third gender.

EC records show that 5.71 lakh Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), 12.15 lakh senior citizens (80+), and 16,000 centenarian voters are also registered on the electoral rolls. For the first time, around 76,000 super-senior citizens (above 80 years) and 18,800 PwD voters in the state availed of the 'vote from home' facility provided by the commission. EC records show Karnataka has 1.17 million first-time voters, including 61,602 in Bengaluru Urban. There are 2,615 candidates in fray, including 2,430 males, 184 females, and one third gender.

Seizures cross Rs 375 crore

EC records show that officials seized a whopping Rs 375.61 crore worth of cash, freebies, liquor, etc. meant for distribution across the state during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). This is nearly 4.5 times the seizures made in the 2018 assembly polls.

Additionally, the EC seized Rs 83.78 crore from the second week of March 2023 till the date of announcement of elections. The Enforcement Directorate also attached assets amounting to Rs 288 crore after the imposition of the code of conduct.