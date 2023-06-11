English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

    Karnataka: Free bus rides for around 42 lakh women from June 11

    The free bus ride will also apply to destinations within 20 km of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Nanjangud, near Mysuru, on Saturday.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 11, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Congress government has rolled out Shakti, the free bus travel scheme for women, one of the party’s five poll assurances, in Bengaluru on June 11. Women are eligible to travel for free in government-run non-luxury buses operated by BMTC, KSRTC, NWRTC, and NEKRTC from 1 p.m. today.

    The free bus ride will also apply to destinations within 20 km of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Nanjangud, near Mysuru, on Saturday.

    The windscreens of city, ordinary, and express buses that make up roughly 94 percent of the schedules run by the state's four road transport corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC) will have "Free travel for women" labels placed on them.

    It is estimated that nearly 42 lakh women would avail themselves of the service on a daily basis.

    Also read | Karnataka women can travel up to 20 km inside border states free of cost in buses: Siddaramaiah

    Related stories

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy were in attendance at the launch programme at Vidhana Soudha today.

    Siddaramaiah and his Cabinet colleagues are expected to take a bus ride till Kempe Gowda bus stand, Majestic, where both BMTC and KSRTC buses commence services to different destinations in the city and the State, respectively.

    The expected annual cost of implementing the plan is Rs  4,051.56 crore. RTCs operate 18,609 buses everyday across the state.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chief Minister Siddaramaiah #elections #Karnataka
    first published: Jun 11, 2023 11:49 am