    Karnataka elections 2023: Is it a paid holiday, what documents you will need & more questions like these

    Karnataka election updates: No political party has won a successive mandate in the state since 1985 and the BJP is eager to rewrite this bit of history and retain its southern citadel.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 09, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
    One of most-watched political battle for 224 seats to the Karnataka Assembly came to an end on Monday. The state votes tomorrow and on May 13 we will know if the ruling BJP bucks a four-decade old trend to script history or the Congress upstages its saffron rival to up its stakes as a challenger ahead of the 2024 polls. No political party has won a successive mandate in the state since 1985 and the BJP is eager to rewrite this bit of history and retain its southern citadel.
    If you are voting in this elections, here's what you need to know

    1) Is May 10 a paid holiday?

    Yes it is. The Election Commission of India has instructed the Karnataka administration to provide a paid holiday on the day of polling (May 10) to encourage employees -- government and private firms -- to vote. The rule book for firms that may run on polling day is let employees cast their vote by either letting them come late or leave early during polling hours.

    A firm cannot stop you from exercising your right to vote.

    What are the voting timings?

    It starts at 7am in the morning and will continue till 6pm.


    What are documents needed to vote tomorrow?

    In case a voter does not have a voter ID card, one of the following photo ID proofs can be used:
    Aadhaar Card
    PAN Card
    Birth certificate
    Driving License
    Indian Passport
    Marksheet of Class X/Class VIII/Class V, if it contains
    Date of Birth
    Birth Certificate from the school/other educational institution (Govt./Recognized), last attended
    Birth Certificate issued by a Municipal Authorities
    Registrar of Births & Deaths
    Baptism certificate
    How do I check for my name on the voters list?

    You can look up for your name on www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in OR download ‘Chunavana’ mobile app using your Voter ID number. If for any reason you don't get a voter slip, take help from the assitance booths set up by the parties near the polling stations but make sure you have some valid identity proof with you.

    And from where do I know the booth to cast my vote?

    Chunavana app has a ‘know your booth’ link. Feed your Voter ID and you will be guided to your polling booth. The app also gives details about the candidates contesting from your area and how long you would need to wait to cast your vote, a detail updated every 15 minutes.


    Special facilities for voters
    For specially abled and senior citizens, there is pick & drop facility on Chunavana. For those with health issues, the app provides details of health centres nearby with important numbers.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 9, 2023 03:49 pm