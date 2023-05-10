Betterment of both Karnatakas, urban and rural, as important as just Bengaluru: NR Narayana Murthy

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty cast their votes in Bengaluru today (Image credit: Haripriya Suresh/Moneycontrol)

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and philanthropist Sudha Murty were among Bengaluru’s earliest voters, reaching the polling booth in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar area at 8 am. Speaking to Moneycontrol after voting, the couple stressed on the people getting out to vote, particularly youngsters.

This comes in the backdrop of Bengaluru’s abysmal voting record historically. “My belief is that whosoever we elect as our legislator, that those group of legislators have the betterment of the state in their heart. All of us operate under certain constraints,” he added.

Murthy said that he looks at voting as a responsibility that gives him the right to expect the betterment of both Karnatakas — urban and rural — to be just as important as that of Bengaluru. “I don't look at it purely as voting for Jayanagar or Bengaluru,” he said.

On the voter turnout among youth, Murthy said that he looks at it as a very simple question: “If our youth is not able to spare 0.1 percent of their time once in five years, how can we then say our legislators are spending less than 90 percent of their time on progress for the country?” he asked.

His wife Sudha Murty said both matdan and matadhikar are very powerful words.

“Any democracy where you want to build a strong, good democracy, it's only through votes. That only brings what you want, what kind of a leader you want, what kind of changes you want. I think if you want to you want the progress of the country, then you should vote. Sitting at the back after a few days and saying that, 'Oh, I knew the results. Or I knew he's like that', there is no point in talking like that. What have you done to change [the order of things]? Exactly what is in your mind on who to elect? You should exercise [your right to vote], then only you have a right to talk,” she said.

When asked if the focus this election has moved to communal issues from developmental issues, the 77-year-old Infosys founder said that he has seen leaders from all castes, all communities, all faiths, demonstrate their commitment to India's democracy as much as from any other faith.

“I can't say that this community is better, that caste is better. After 75 years of democracy, we have gone past all those. The need of the day is to exercise our responsibility and to, in some way, hope that our city, our state, both urban and rural, will indeed make progress,” he said.

Watch interview here: