Buy, sell, hold: 6 stocks to watch out on 2016 last trading day

Here are six stocks that analysts are watching out on last trading day of 2016.Credit Suisse maintains neutral call on the stock as collection efficiency remains key monitorable. It says Maharashtra Special Investigation Team (SIT) situation is of smaller concern than stock movement implied. It is concerned about the continued political rhetoric in poll-bound up. It believes stock movement will be derived by overall collection efficiency numbers.

Apollo Hospitals



UBS maintains buy call with target unchanged at Rs 1610 per share as hospital segment to drive strong growth while the management focuses on reviving profitability. The management expects growth in mature and new facilities to improve in FY18/19. It says profitability should also improve as opex build-up is largely done. It estimates 43.6 percent earnings per share (EPS) CAGR over FY17-19 led by 150 basis points improvement in margin. Strong capacity addition in hospital beds negatively impacted margin, it says.

Pharma stocks



Nomura is neutral on Lupin and Torrent . It has a buy rating on Dr Reddy’s and Cadila . It says trailing three-month sales declined sequentially for Torrent, Sun Pharma and Glenmark . Torrent’s sales were down on account of price erosion in gAbilify. Sun’s T3M sales declined QoQ due to price erosion and market share loss in gGleevec.



Glenmark’s sales down marginally due to sales decline in some top products. It says companies with a large base in US are struggling to grow with rising competition.