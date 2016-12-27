Buy, sell, hold: 4 stocks that analysts are watching out

Citi is neutral on Tata Steel with target at Rs 450 per share at it expects successful restructuring at European operations would be a key upside trigger. It says gain of 48 percent year-to-date likely discounts some restructuring expectation.
Dec 28, 2016, 08.12 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy, sell, hold: 4 stocks that analysts are watching out

Citi is neutral on Tata Steel with target at Rs 450 per share at it expects successful restructuring at European operations would be a key upside trigger. It says gain of 48 percent year-to-date likely discounts some restructuring expectation.

Buy, sell, hold: 4 stocks that analysts are watching out

Citi is neutral on Tata Steel with target at Rs 450 per share at it expects successful restructuring at European operations would be a key upside trigger. It says gain of 48 percent year-to-date likely discounts some restructuring expectation.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Here are four stocks that analysts are watching out today.

Petronet LNG

Motilal  Oswal has a buy rating as  it expects LNG prices to soften. It has a target of Rs 411 per share stating that recent fall in the stock price as an excellent investment opportunity.

Tata Steel

Citi is neutral on the stock with target at Rs 450 per share at it expects successful restructuring at European operations would be a key upside trigger. It says gain of 48 percent year-to-date likely discounts some restructuring expectation.

ONGC

Citi is neutral on the stock with target at Rs 199 per share as stock trades at 9.5x price to earnings (PE) on FY18E earnings. It says that there is still lack of clarity on subsidy sharing.

J&K Bank

Elara has a buy call on the stock with target price at Rs 77 per share as business cycle and intrinsic worth are in favour of the bank. It says possible equity capital infusion from central government to be a boon for the bank.

Tags  Petronet LNG Tata Steel Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Jammu and Kashmir Bank

