Buy, sell, hold: 4 stocks that analysts are watching out

Dec 28, 2016, 08.12 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Citi is neutral on Tata Steel with target at Rs 450 per share at it expects successful restructuring at European operations would be a key upside trigger. It says gain of 48 percent year-to-date likely discounts some restructuring expectation.
ONGC
Citi is neutral on the stock with target at Rs 199 per share as stock trades at 9.5x price to earnings (PE) on FY18E earnings. It says that there is still lack of clarity on subsidy sharing.
J&K Bank
Elara has a buy call on the stock with target price at Rs 77 per share as business cycle and intrinsic worth are in favour of the bank. It says possible equity capital infusion from central government to be a boon for the bank.
