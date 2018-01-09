Journalists exposing Aadhaar breach deserve an award, not investigation: Snowden



The journalists exposing the #Aadhaar breach deserve an award, not an investigation. If the government were truly concerned for justice, they would be reforming the policies that destroyed the privacy of a billion Indians. Want to arrest those responsible? They are called @UIDAI. https://t.co/xyewbK2WO2

— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 8, 2018

American whistleblower Edward Snowden Tuesday said the journalists who revealed the Aadhaar data breach in India should be awarded, not investigated. In a tweet, he pointed out the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) should face action as they are to blame for the security lapse.

Snowden also tweeted his views on the data breach after it was exposed, saying governments often abuse private data of citizens.



It is the natural tendency of government to desire perfect records of private lives. History shows that no matter the laws, the result is abuse. https://t.co/7HSQSZ4T3f January 4, 2018



The UIDAI has allegedly filed an FIR against the journalists who reported the breach in the Aadhaar database. The Tribune had reported it was possible to access the details of an individual on the Aadhaar database for just Rs 500.

The FIR has been viewed as an attack on the freedom of the press. However, the government has clarified it is committed to the press's freedom.

Law and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the FIR was filed against "unknown persons".

Govt. is fully committed to freedom of Press as well as to maintaining security & sanctity of #Aadhaar for India's development. FIR is against unknown. I've suggested @UIDAI to request Tribune & it's journalist to give all assistance to police in investigating real offenders.— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 8, 2018