you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 09, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Journalists exposing Aadhaar breach deserve an award, not investigation: Snowden

Edward Snowden says instead of the journalist being arrested, the UIDAI should face action.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

American whistleblower Edward Snowden Tuesday said the journalists who revealed the Aadhaar data breach in India should be awarded, not investigated. In a tweet, he pointed out the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) should face action as they are to blame for the security lapse.

Snowden also tweeted his views on the data breach after  it was exposed, saying governments often abuse private data of citizens.

The UIDAI has allegedly filed an FIR against the journalists who reported the breach in the Aadhaar database. The Tribune had reported it was possible to access the details of an individual on the Aadhaar database for just Rs 500.

The FIR has been viewed as an attack on the freedom of the press. However, the government has clarified it is committed to the press's freedom.

Law and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the FIR was filed against "unknown persons".

