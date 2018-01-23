App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 23, 2018 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haj committee proposes to end airport tax for pilgrims going this year

The Haj subsidy which was first proposed and later rolled back, was provided by the Indian government to the Indian Muslim pilgrims.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Haj committee of India (HCoI) has proposed to the Centre to not charge airport tax for Hajis this year since the Haj subsidy has been rolled back, reports The Times of India.

Iftikhar Javed, a HCoI member, told the paper that the committee has written to the central government to end the tax on the pilgrims to ease some burden off of them.

"With the Haj subsidy slashed, pilgrims could have to pay an approximate Rs 25,000 including taxes of around Rs 10,000. If the latter is taken back by the government, it would be helpful to Hajis," he told the paper.

The Haj subsidy which was first proposed and later rolled back, was provided by the Indian government to Indian Muslim pilgrims. The pilgrims, with this subsidy, could have availed for discounted flight prices.

related news

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Haj committee held its Qurrah (draw of lots). The lottery system selects the pilgrims who will be going for the holy pilgrimage to Mecca this year.

With over 42,892 applications, the state follows a 29,851 seats quota. Of these, 2,621 seats are taken up senior citizen applicants who age above 70 years and who are under the reserved category and 32 seats by women who have applied in eight groups of four to go on the pilgrimage without male accomplice (mehram).

 

tags #India

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.