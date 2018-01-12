Hackers demand ransom in bitcoin after illegally accessing systems of Old Delhi traders

CRYPTO-RIVALS | Bitcoin is far from the only cryptocurrency. There are now well over 1,000 rivals, according to trade website Coinmarketcap.

In one of the recent example of a ransomware attack, traders in Old Delhi were attacked by unknown hackers who demanded ransom in Bitcoin. The news came out after three of the hacked traders came forward to reveal about the attack.

The hackers, who are believed to be from either from Nigeria or Pakistan encrypted files on the computers of the businessmen consisting key documents, a report in Hindustan Times stated. The hackers then, according to the police blackmailed the victims by demanding ransom for the release of critical documents. They were then provided links to buy bitcoins through which they had to make payments.

“Some traders paid in Bitcoins and got their data back. Some deposited the money from abroad. When my data was hacked, I spoke to fellow traders and learnt that there were other such cases. I wrote to the hackers and they agreed to decrypt the files for $1,750 (around Rs 1.11 lakh),” Mohan Goyal, one of the victims was quoted saying in the report.

As per reports, the hacked traders found the message that said there was a ‘security problem’ in the system displayed on their computers. The traders were then given case numbers and email addresses for communication. They were then initially offered decryption of five of their files for free by the hackers, who later demanded the payment of ransom for the remaining files.

While ransomware attacks are now not uncommon across the globe it is still very rare that a place like old Delhi is targeted. It is also unique as the ransom was asked in form of Bitcoin.

While one of the IP address used by attackers was reportedly traced back to a system in Germany, the fingers are pointed towards hackers from Nigeria and Pakistan.

Experts say that getting money in bitcoin works for them as it is difficult to trace the money. Until now, three complaints have been registered by the police. It is believed that the number of victims could be far higher. The Delhi crime branch which has registered the FIR has sent the hard disks of the complainants for forensic tests.