App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 06, 2017 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 560: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated June 05, 2017.

Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 560: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors


Tata Motors’ (TML) Q4FY17 results came in above our estimates. Consolidated revenues came in at Rs 77217 crore (down 2.9% YoY, up 14.3% QoQ). Net revenue of £7268 mn (up 10.2% YoY, 11.2% QoQ) came in above our estimates, with the beat attributable to higher than estimated volumes.


Outlook


We value the stock on an SOTP basis, with JLR (ex-China JV) at 3.4x EV/EBIDTA basis contributing Rs 456/share while the domestic business contributes Rs 31/share. Inclusive of other subsidiaries, we arrive at a target price of Rs 560.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Motors

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.