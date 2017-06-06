Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 560: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors

Tata Motors’ (TML) Q4FY17 results came in above our estimates. Consolidated revenues came in at Rs 77217 crore (down 2.9% YoY, up 14.3% QoQ). Net revenue of £7268 mn (up 10.2% YoY, 11.2% QoQ) came in above our estimates, with the beat attributable to higher than estimated volumes.

Outlook

We value the stock on an SOTP basis, with JLR (ex-China JV) at 3.4x EV/EBIDTA basis contributing Rs 456/share while the domestic business contributes Rs 31/share. Inclusive of other subsidiaries, we arrive at a target price of Rs 560.

