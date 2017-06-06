Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 560: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated June 05, 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors
Tata Motors’ (TML) Q4FY17 results came in above our estimates. Consolidated revenues came in at Rs 77217 crore (down 2.9% YoY, up 14.3% QoQ). Net revenue of £7268 mn (up 10.2% YoY, 11.2% QoQ) came in above our estimates, with the beat attributable to higher than estimated volumes.
Outlook
We value the stock on an SOTP basis, with JLR (ex-China JV) at 3.4x EV/EBIDTA basis contributing Rs 456/share while the domestic business contributes Rs 31/share. Inclusive of other subsidiaries, we arrive at a target price of Rs 560.
