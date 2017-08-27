Buy Tata Motors; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors

The company is aiming to increase market share in >16 T from 55-56% to 60% in two years on the back of launches (six new launches in FY18) in segments where it lacks a significant presence. TML has planned four new products in the ILCV segment in FY18. On the PV side, the company expects a good response to its compact SUV-Nexon.

Outlook

We remain positive on sustained earnings growth for the JLR business as the product pipeline grows and market share increases across geographies. We value the stock on an SOTP basis, with JLR on 3.1x EV/EBIDTA basis contributing Rs 394/share (excluding JV) while the domestic business contributes Rs 26/share. Inclusive of other subsidiaries, we arrive at a target price of Rs 490.

