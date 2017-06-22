Sensex hits fresh all-time high: How individual stocks have fared over 5 years

Moneycontrol News

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh high in today’s trade, surpassing the crucial 31,500 mark for the first time ever.

The Sensex has witnessed a dream run in the last five years, with the index having gained over 83 percent during the period. In the same period, 18 stocks outperformed the index. Two stocks (Coal India and ONGC) gave negative returns.

Maruti Suzuki topped the list with a return of nearly 565 percent, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Ports and HDFC Bank, which gave return of over 200 percent each.

Let's see how an individual's portfolio would have looked at if an investor invested Rs 10,000 in each of the Sensex's stocks five years ago.

Recently, Sunil Subramaniam, CEO, Sundaram Mutual Fund, told CNBC-TV18 in an interview that going forward, the Sensex could touch 40,000 in the next three years.

"The fund has a hefty target for Sensex in the next three years at 40,000. The first leg of the market cycle will be driven by consumption, and then 12-18 months from now, the infrastructure segment will come to support. So for 3-5 years, we are in a bullish trend for growths,” he said.