Indian pharma market grows 7.8 percent in December on uptake in respiratory and anti-infectives

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 7.8 percent in December, helped by improved uptake in anti-infectives, respiratory and chronic segment like diabetes, according to market research firm AIOCD-AWACS.

For the third quarter ended December, IPM grew 7.2 percent, recovering from the wash out in the second quarter as the industry grew just 0.7 percent due to disruption caused by GST implementation. The IPM grew 10 percent during the same in the previous year.

The IPM reported sales of Rs 10000 crore for December. The IPM stood at Rs 1.16 trillion for the moving annual total (MAT) ended December, reporting a YoY growth of 5.5 percent.

For the April and December period, the industry growth stood at 4.9 percent. The IPM grew at around 10 percent in year ended March 30, 2017.

The acute segment led by anti-infectives helped by seasonal factors showed growth of 8.2 percent in December, while respiratory segment posted a double digit positive growth of 14.9 percent. Gastro intestinal has shown a positive turnaround this month with growth of 7.6 percent while vitamins grew at 6.5 percent. The dermatology posted a double-digit positive growth of 11.2 percent.

In the chronic segment, anti-diabetic grew at 12.3 percent. The cardio segment posted single digit growth for the month at 4.4 percent and Central Nervous System (CNS) grew at 8.4 percent.

​The price controlled National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2013 molecules market showed growth at 3 percent whereas the non NLEM market grew at 8.7 percent.

The December month saw volumes growing but price component remained a drag on the market due to price controls. In December, there was 6.3 percent growth in volumes while the price growth declined 2.1 percent for single molecules. The new launches fared comparatively better at 3.1 percent increase.

Amongst the top 10 Indian drug makers, Mankind had the highest growth at 19.9 percent followed by Lupin at 12.9 percent and Alkem at 12.4 percent in December. Market leader Sun Pharma grew at 8.1 percent, Cipla 10.2 percent and Cadila Healthcare grew at 8.6 percent.

In the MNC pack, Abbott grew 7.1 percent and GSK 9.3 percent.

The top 10 drug makers contribute about 42.45 percent to the IPM.

Indian companies grew at a faster pace at 8.2 percent for December 2017, compared to multinational companies, which grew at 6.3 percent.