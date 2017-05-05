NIIT Tech Q4 Net up 23 per cent to Rs 100.3 cr

IT firm NIIT Technologies today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 100.3 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017, up almost 23 percent compared to the year-ago period.

The growth came on the back of a one-time settlement from a government contract as well as strong momentum in the banking and financial services and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) businesses.

The net profit for the same period in the previous year stood at Rs 81.6 crore, as per the Indian Accounting Standards.

During the quarter under review, NIIT Tech received part payment against settlement of a government contract that had been put on hold. This, in turn, resulted in revenue recognition of Rs 27.1 crore for services contracted, and also reversed provisions of Rs 13.15 crore provided in the first quarter of FY17, the company explained.

"Revenues excluding the settlement impact reflects a reported sequential growth of 3.4 percent during the quarter with operating margins expanding 82 bps to 17.6 percent," the company added.

Consolidated revenue rose 8.5 percent to Rs 744.7 crore during the January-March quarter of 2016-17.

Arvind Thakur, CEO and Joint MD, NIIT Technologies Ltd told PTI that the company expects 2017-18 to be better than the year just ended, both in terms of profitability as well as revenue.

"The order book includes USD 112 million of fresh business this quarter. The orders executable over the next 12 months stands at USD 320 million," Thakur said.

The operating margin -- a measure of profitability -- expanded to 20.5 percent from 17.9 percent.

For the full year ended March 2017, the consolidated net profit slid 7.4 percent to Rs 250 crore, Thakur said. But the revenue was up 4.2 percent to Rs 2,802 crore for FY17.

"Revenues in Travel and Transportation segment declined one percent sequentially reflecting currency impact on large engagements in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA region) and now represents 31 per cent of the revenue mix," the company statement said.

Its headcount at the end of the quarter stood at 8,853 and attrition was 12.7 percent for the year.