Infosys Q4 2017 results Live: We have to bring automation & AI in everything, says Sikka

10:07: Vishal sikka begins talking. Net employee additions was good. the revenue per employee went up 2%. Utilisation is at a high of a decade. We will be focussing on large deals We did USD 800 million in large deals. Overall, on all these metrics, on cash flow generation, we did well, he said. About 65 percent of our workforce produces 55 percent of our revenue. the imperative is clear. We have to bring automation and AI in everything we do.

10:00 am: Top management walking to the media room.

9:55 am: Vishal Sikka will be taking to the floor and soon taking questions from the assembled reporters. MS on Infosys says that payouts have increased and results were below its estimate.

Software services exporter Infosys reported profit at Rs 3,603 crore for January-March quarter, which represented a de-growth of 2.8 percent against Rs 3,708 crore in previous quarter. Revenue fell 0.88 percent to Rs 17,120 crore compared with Rs 17,273 crore previous quarter. According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, profit was expected at Rs 3,570 crore on revenue of Rs 17,235 crore for the quarter. Dollar revenue during the quarter stood at USD 2569 million, a growth of 0.7 percent over USD 2551 million in December quarter, which was slightly lower than analysts' forecast of USD 2,584 million. Analysts missed on dollar revenue guidance as it expects its FY18 constant currency dollar revenue growth at 6.5-8.5 percent, which was lower than analysts' forecast of 7-9 percent.

While Infosys has been battling many 'disruptions' with its founder questioning payouts to top executives, Vishal Sikka has been working around the clock to put out the fires. With Trump's visa policy clamping down on non-immigrant work permits, IT industry has factored in a downturn in this fiscal year. Infosys, considered the bellwether, is in the unenvious position of having to vindicate its guidance for the year, which, to sure, has been conservative.