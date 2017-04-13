Infosys Q4 profit falls 2.8%, FY18 dollar revenue guidance at 6.5-8.5%

Moneycontrol News

Software services exporter Infosys has reported profit at Rs 3,603 crore for January-March quarter, degrowth of 2.8 percent against Rs 3,708 crore in previous quarter.

Revenue fell 0.88 percent to Rs 17,120 crore compared with Rs 17,273 crore previous quarter.

According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, profit was expected at Rs 3,570 crore on revenue of Rs 17,235 crore for the quarter.

Dollar revenue during the quarter stood at USD 2569 million, a growth of 0.7 percent over USD 2551 million in December quarter, which was slightly lower than analysts' forecast of USD 2,584 million.

Analysts missed on dollar revenue guidance as it expects its FY18 constant currency dollar revenue growth at 6.5-8.5 percent, which was lower than analysts' forecast of 7-9 percent.

The company's current policy is to pay dividends of up to 50 percent of post-tax profits of the financial year. Effective from financial year 2018, the company expects to payout up to 70 percent of the free cash flow of the corresponding financial year in such manner (including by way of dividend and/or share buyback) as may be decided by the board from time to time.

In addition to the above, the Board has identified an amount of upto Rs 13,000 crore (USD 2 billion) to be paid out to shareholders during financial year 2018, in such manner (including by way of dividend and/ or share buyback), to be decided by the board, subject to applicable laws and requisite approvals, if any.

(Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditure as per the consolidated statement of cash flows.)