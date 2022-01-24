MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | Why ICICI Bank’s stock offers the best risk-return in banking space

ICICI Bank has not only outperformed Nifty50 as well as Nifty Bank in the past year, but it has also delivered significantly higher returns compared to HDFC Bank. While ICICI Bank’s stock has rallied 46 percent, HDFC Bank has gained a mere 3 percent in the past one year. ICICI Bank has seen strong earnings growth in the December quarter, and should be able to maintain the same over coming quarters. Here’s why

