business Ideas For Profit | D-Mart: Stock trading below pre-Covid historical average range; right time to buy? Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) posted a better than anticipated Q1 result. Being the first normal quarter post COVID-led disruptions, Q1 saw sales pick-up in both old and newly-added stores. Both gross and EBIDTA margin performance was ahead of estimates reaching Pre-COVID levels seen in Q1FY20. The stock is trading at P/E of 71x FY24e, which is lower than its medium-term historical average range seen prior to COVID-19. Should you invest at current level? Watch the video to find out