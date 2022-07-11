English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now

    business

    Ideas For Profit | D-Mart: Stock trading below pre-Covid historical average range; right time to buy?

    Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) posted a better than anticipated Q1 result. Being the first normal quarter post COVID-led disruptions, Q1 saw sales pick-up in both old and newly-added stores. Both gross and EBIDTA margin performance was ahead of estimates reaching Pre-COVID levels seen in Q1FY20. The stock is trading at P/E of 71x FY24e, which is lower than its medium-term historical average range seen prior to COVID-19. Should you invest at current level? Watch the video to find out

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Ideas for Profit

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.